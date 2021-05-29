Head to Head Survey: AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP)

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

AMMO has a beta of -0.69, indicating that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

28.1% of AMMO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMMO and Wrap Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMMO $4.57 million 104.42 N/A N/A N/A Wrap Technologies $3.94 million 86.30 -$12.58 million ($0.37) -24.22

AMMO has higher revenue and earnings than Wrap Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares AMMO and Wrap Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMMO N/A -30.03% -14.75% Wrap Technologies -326.52% -36.22% -34.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AMMO and Wrap Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMMO 0 0 2 0 3.00 Wrap Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

AMMO presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.20%. Wrap Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 109.26%. Given Wrap Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wrap Technologies is more favorable than AMMO.

Summary

AMMO beats Wrap Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms. It also provides Jesse James ammunition, a jacketed hollow point projectile for self-defense; and Jeff Rann's ammunition for game hunting. In addition, the company offers hard armor piercing incendiary rounds; and ammunition casings for pistol ammunition through large rifle ammunition. The company offers its products to sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, and law enforcement and military agencies. Ammo, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

