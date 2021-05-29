Head to Head Survey: CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) versus Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) and Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

CarLotz has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithia Motors has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CarLotz and Lithia Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarLotz 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lithia Motors 1 4 6 0 2.45

CarLotz currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 265.30%. Lithia Motors has a consensus target price of $363.82, suggesting a potential upside of 3.36%. Given CarLotz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CarLotz is more favorable than Lithia Motors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of CarLotz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Lithia Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Lithia Motors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CarLotz and Lithia Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarLotz $118.63 million 4.20 -$3.54 million ($2.27) -1.93 Lithia Motors $13.12 billion 0.71 $470.30 million $18.19 19.35

Lithia Motors has higher revenue and earnings than CarLotz. CarLotz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithia Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CarLotz and Lithia Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarLotz N/A -31.76% -6.15% Lithia Motors 3.96% 25.27% 7.82%

Summary

Lithia Motors beats CarLotz on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts. As of February 19, 2021, the company operated through 210 stores. It also offers its products online through 200 websites. Lithia Motors, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

