Head to Head Survey: Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) and Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) and Stem (NYSE:STEM) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Novanta alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Novanta and Stem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 0 1 0 0 2.00 Stem 0 0 1 0 3.00

Novanta presently has a consensus price target of $109.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.57%. Stem has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.39%. Given Stem’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than Novanta.

Profitability

This table compares Novanta and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 7.34% 15.66% 8.37% Stem N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novanta and Stem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $590.62 million 8.33 $44.52 million $1.95 71.27 Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.9% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Novanta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Novanta beats Stem on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. The company's Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; visualization solutions; wireless, recorder, and video integration technologies for operating room integrations; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal chart recorders; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. Its Precision Motion segment offers optical and inductive encoders, precision motors, motion control sub-assemblies, servo drives, air bearings, and air bearing spindles. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and system integrators under the Cambridge Technology, Synrad, Laser Quantum, ARGES, WOM, NDS, NDSsi, Med X Change, Reach Technology, JADAK, ThingMagic, Photo Research, Celera Motion, MicroE, Zettlex, Applimotion, Ingenia, and Westwind brands. The company was formerly known as GSI Group, Inc. and changed its name to Novanta Inc. in May 2016. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. Athena stabilizes the grid, reduces carbon emissions, and solves renewable intermittency across the network of distributed energy storage systems. The company serves customers, including Fortune 500 corporate energy users, project developers and installers, and utilities and independent power producers. Stem, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

