Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PEAK. Mizuho upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.23.

PEAK opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,422,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,878,000 after purchasing an additional 144,519 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 14.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $1,276,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 23,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

