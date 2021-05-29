Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.09.

HL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 48,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $425,711.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $5,909,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 719,570 shares of company stock worth $6,394,548 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,109,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,613,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 300.10, a P/E/G ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 2.28. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

