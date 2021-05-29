HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading Down 4% Over Last Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $343.63 million and $134,616.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007511 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004230 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000540 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00037659 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000792 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001013 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00064126 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000273 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006862 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

