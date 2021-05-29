HedgeTrade Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002706 BTC on major exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $343.63 million and approximately $134,616.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007511 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004230 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000540 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00037659 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000792 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001013 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00064126 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000273 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006862 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

