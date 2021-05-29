HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €79.08 ($93.03).

ETR:HEI opened at €75.04 ($88.28) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €68.03. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.96. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €44.04 ($51.81) and a 1 year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

