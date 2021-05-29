Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,271 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $27,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,956,000 after buying an additional 662,329 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Hess by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $450,414,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,201,000 after buying an additional 73,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hess by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,213,000 after purchasing an additional 427,304 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 877,648 shares of company stock valued at $69,584,359. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HES opened at $83.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of -62.09 and a beta of 2.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -34.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.06.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

