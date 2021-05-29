HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPAU) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPAU) by 49.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,778 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in HighCape Capital Acquisition were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HighCape Capital Acquisition by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 872,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 422,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81.

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

