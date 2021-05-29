HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,294 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $42,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $171.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.43 and a fifty-two week high of $177.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.83.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

