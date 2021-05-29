HighTower Advisors LLC Has $34.57 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $34,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 459,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,162,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $72.58 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.64.

