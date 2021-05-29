HighTower Advisors LLC Has $49.38 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of MetLife worth $49,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $65.36 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.