HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 299,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $56,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

TXN stock opened at $189.82 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

