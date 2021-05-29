HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,384 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $30,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 723.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 28,898 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 505,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after buying an additional 229,783 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,199,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.52. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $66.70 and a 1-year high of $96.63.

