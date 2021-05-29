HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,594 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $47,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 70,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $361.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $147.40 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

