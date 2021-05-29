Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Update

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the April 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Highway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ HIHO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 65,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,660. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. Highway has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highway by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Highway by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Highway by 93.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 23,484 shares in the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

