HNI (NYSE:HNI) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of HNI opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. HNI has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

In other news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $75,238.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,288,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donna D. Meade sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $42,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,423.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,024. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of HNI by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HNI by 701.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in HNI by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

