Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 44.13%.

Höegh LNG Partners stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 78,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,763. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $555.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.83. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HMLP shares. Danske upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

