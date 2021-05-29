Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) PT Lowered to $10.00 at JMP Securities

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Home Point Capital stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. Home Point Capital has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a market cap of $888.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMPT. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,188,271,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $5,694,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $4,858,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $3,804,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $2,621,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

