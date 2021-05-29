HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Gap Up to $44.55

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.55, but opened at $45.88. HomeStreet shares last traded at $44.88, with a volume of 332 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on HomeStreet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $961.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.02.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $93.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

