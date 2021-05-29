Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on June 30th

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Horace Mann Educators has a payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Shares of HMN opened at $39.87 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.17.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $146,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

