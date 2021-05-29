HP (NYSE:HPQ) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HPQ. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.46.

HPQ opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $27.84. HP has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 169.24%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HP will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in HP by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 394.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $135,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,210 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in HP by 16.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in HP by 62.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,483 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

