HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.81-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.75. HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.400-3.500 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.46.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.23. 36,879,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,911,634. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. HP has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 169.24% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.