H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for H&R Block in a research note issued on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will earn $3.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.40. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HRB. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

HRB stock opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $25.96.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 65.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,293,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,188,000 after buying an additional 510,823 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 95,188 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,131,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after acquiring an additional 162,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

