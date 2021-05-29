H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust traded as high as C$15.82 and last traded at C$15.81, with a volume of 62525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.73.

HR.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.50.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,200.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 8.24.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

