HTMLCOIN Market Capitalization Reaches $9.41 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $9.41 million and $4,508.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000251 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded up 72.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.