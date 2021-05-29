Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $16,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,321,000 after acquiring an additional 130,648 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 374,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,766,000 after purchasing an additional 112,764 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 550,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,379,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 281,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HII shares. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

NYSE HII opened at $216.21 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $223.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total value of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.