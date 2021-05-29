Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.92. Huntsman reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 671.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Shares of HUN stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $28.38. 2,185,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 135.9% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 131,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 75,696 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 225,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 152,405 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $1,937,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

