Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.82.

HUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Huntsman by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Huntsman by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Huntsman by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $28.38 on Friday. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 66.33%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.