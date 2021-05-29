HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) & KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Head to Head Comparison

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.6% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.2% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HUYA and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA 8.26% 9.40% 7.40% KLDiscovery -18.23% -32.56% -6.79%

Volatility & Risk

HUYA has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HUYA and KLDiscovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $1.67 billion 2.16 $135.50 million $0.57 26.84 KLDiscovery $289.55 million 1.32 -$49.93 million ($1.17) -7.69

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than KLDiscovery. KLDiscovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HUYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HUYA and KLDiscovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 1 2 4 0 2.43 KLDiscovery 0 0 1 0 3.00

HUYA presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.86%. KLDiscovery has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.56%. Given HUYA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe HUYA is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

Summary

HUYA beats KLDiscovery on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres. The company operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform primarily in Southeast Asia and Latin America. It also provides online advertising and marketing services. In addition, the company provides software development and Internet value added services. As of December 31, 2019, its live streaming content covered approximately 3,800 games. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. In addition, the company offers information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

