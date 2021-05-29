IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $193.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $276.00 to $193.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

IAC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.32.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $159.47 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.07 and a 200 day moving average of $209.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

