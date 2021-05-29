Ï„Bitcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $231.00 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $7.68 million and approximately $231.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $24,773.74 or 0.68006873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00060277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.98 or 0.00321127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00187699 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.01 or 0.00823550 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

