ichi.farm (ICHI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00057078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.91 or 0.00317149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00197624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $284.84 or 0.00829499 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.