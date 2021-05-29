ICON (ICX) Trading Down 12.3% This Week

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 29th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $655.15 million and approximately $48.99 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002999 BTC on popular exchanges.
About ICON
ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 622,099,040 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.
ICON Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.
