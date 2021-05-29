IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Stock Price Up 32.9%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) shares rose 32.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 36,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 17,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

