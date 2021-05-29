iEthereum Hits Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (IETH)

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One iEthereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0589 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, iEthereum has traded 60.7% higher against the dollar. iEthereum has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $4.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00079435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00018895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $330.29 or 0.00906673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.95 or 0.09196011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00091690 BTC.

iEthereum Profile

iEthereum (CRYPTO:IETH) is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. iEthereum’s official website is iethereum.trade . iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

Buying and Selling iEthereum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iEthereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iEthereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

