II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CTO Christopher Koeppen Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. II-VI Incorporated has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of II-VI by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of II-VI by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in II-VI by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.