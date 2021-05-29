Image Scan (LON:IGE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.68

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.68 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.24 ($0.04), with a volume of 1583579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).

The firm has a market cap of £4.84 million and a P/E ratio of -17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.73.

About Image Scan (LON:IGE)

Image Scan Holdings Plc manufactures and sells portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, and ThreatScan-LSC X-ray systems; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi cabinet based x-ray systems and AXIS conveyor systems; AXIS archway systems walk-through metal detectors; and vehicle screening systems which includes SVXi, ThreatScan, and ThreatSpect software X-ray systems for high security building and facility, explosive ordnance disposal, border control and custom, mass transit locations, stadia and events, and mail room screening applications.

