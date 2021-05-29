IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Update

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 252.4% from the April 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of IMIMF stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. IMC International Mining has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

IMC International Mining Company Profile

IMC International Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

