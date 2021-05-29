IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Update

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 252.4% from the April 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of IMIMF stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. IMC International Mining has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.
IMC International Mining Company Profile
