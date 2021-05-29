ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Position Trimmed by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 40,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after buying an additional 2,850,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 502.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 62,217 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMGN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

