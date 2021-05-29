Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,686.00

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,686 ($22.03) and last traded at GBX 1,674 ($21.87), with a volume of 1580500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68).

IMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,857.67 ($24.27).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,565.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,509.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of £15.14 billion and a PE ratio of 5.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.06 ($0.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.63%.

In other news, insider Oliver Tant sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($17.85), for a total transaction of £72,138.46 ($94,249.36).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

