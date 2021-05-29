Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMBBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Imperial Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Imperial Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Imperial Brands stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85. Imperial Brands has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 80.56%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

