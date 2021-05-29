Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.10

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$40.10 and last traded at C$40.06, with a volume of 774451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.48.

IMO has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -50.26%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

