Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

PI has been the subject of several other reports. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $52.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.64. Impinj has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 2.33.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares in the company, valued at $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $241,190. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $29,575,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 3,153.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after buying an additional 479,306 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth about $12,365,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,024,000 after buying an additional 193,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 66.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after acquiring an additional 192,726 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

