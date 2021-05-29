Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.13 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.71.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

NASDAQ NARI traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,470. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 395.25. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 1,200,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $134,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $2,774,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,738,206 shares of company stock worth $193,398,000. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.