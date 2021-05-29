Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.13 million.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.95. 411,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,470. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.71.

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total value of $489,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $2,774,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,738,206 shares of company stock valued at $193,398,000 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

