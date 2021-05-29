IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 11,720 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLAB. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,738,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after acquiring an additional 464,017 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 411,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 294,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.23 million, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $123,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,735.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $485,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,029 shares of company stock worth $745,525 in the last 90 days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

