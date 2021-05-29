IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in J2 Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in J2 Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in J2 Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in J2 Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $124.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.20. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $135.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCOM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

