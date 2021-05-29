IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,849 Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Lakeland Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAKE. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 169,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

LAKE opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of -0.01.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LAKE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

